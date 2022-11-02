Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Hovde Group raised their price target on the stock to $38.00. The stock traded as high as $37.04 and last traded at $36.74, with a volume of 6658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.68.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Trustmark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. FMR LLC grew its stake in Trustmark by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Trustmark by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Trustmark by 19.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 4.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Stock Down 1.0 %

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

