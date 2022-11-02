TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $671.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.51 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. TTM Technologies updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.36-$0.42 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.36-0.42 EPS.
TTM Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %
TTMI stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.00. 424,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,618. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.45.
In other news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,280.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,889 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,350,261.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research firms have commented on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on TTM Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.
