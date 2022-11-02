Turquoise Hill Resources Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,528 put options on the company. This is an increase of 59% compared to the average volume of 2,846 put options.
Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Performance
NYSE TRQ traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $31.33. 192,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,031. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $402.04 million for the quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turquoise Hill Resources
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,806,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 404.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 176,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 141,557 shares during the period. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ)
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.