Turquoise Hill Resources Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,528 put options on the company. This is an increase of 59% compared to the average volume of 2,846 put options.

Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TRQ traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $31.33. 192,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,031. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $402.04 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turquoise Hill Resources

Several brokerages recently commented on TRQ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,806,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 404.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 176,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 141,557 shares during the period. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

(Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.