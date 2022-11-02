TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Up 6.7%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.48. 263,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,790,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSP. Oppenheimer downgraded TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TuSimple from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup downgraded TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TuSimple presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.11.

TuSimple Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Trading of TuSimple

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 5,193.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 1,183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 295.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 38.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Articles

