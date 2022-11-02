Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE) Cut to “D” at TheStreet

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Twin Vee Powercats Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VEEE opened at $2.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.36. Twin Vee Powercats has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $14.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.72.

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative return on equity of 14.31% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Twin Vee Powercats

Twin Vee Powercats Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Twin Vee Powercats in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in Twin Vee Powercats by 70.0% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 96,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 39,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in Twin Vee Powercats by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 242,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The company operated through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

