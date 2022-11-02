Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE) Cut to “D” at TheStreet

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Twin Vee Powercats Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VEEE opened at $2.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.36. Twin Vee Powercats has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $14.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.72.
Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative return on equity of 14.31% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Twin Vee Powercats
Twin Vee Powercats Company Profile
Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The company operated through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.
