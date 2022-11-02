Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) PT Raised to $408.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $403.00 to $408.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.36.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $314.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 70.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $352.84 and its 200-day moving average is $359.56. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $300.85 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $1,523,925.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

