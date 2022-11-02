U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,218 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 21,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $42.73. The company had a trading volume of 47,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,406,397. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.