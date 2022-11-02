U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 439,260 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $41,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on USB shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

USB opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

