U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.26 and last traded at $28.52. 6,325 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 10,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.56.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.