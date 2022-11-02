UBS Group Reiterates €27.00 Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) received a €27.00 ($27.55) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s previous close.

DTE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.50 ($28.06) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($24.08) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.98) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Deutsche Telekom Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DTE traded up €0.19 ($0.19) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €19.35 ($19.74). The company had a trading volume of 4,925,599 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a one year high of €18.13 ($18.50). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €18.44.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

