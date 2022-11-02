Unifi (UFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Unifi to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.15 million. Unifi had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 3.91%. On average, analysts expect Unifi to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UFI stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $161.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Unifi has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Unifi by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Unifi by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Unifi in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Unifi by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UFI shares. CJS Securities cut shares of Unifi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unifi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

