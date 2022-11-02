Unifi (UFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Unifi to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.15 million. Unifi had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 3.91%. On average, analysts expect Unifi to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Unifi Stock Down 1.4 %
UFI stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $161.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Unifi has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $25.70.
Institutional Trading of Unifi
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UFI shares. CJS Securities cut shares of Unifi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unifi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Unifi
Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unifi (UFI)
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.