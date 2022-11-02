Uniswap Price Tops $7.25 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $7.25 or 0.00035861 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $5.53 billion and $252.00 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.98 or 0.00316398 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00023158 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001322 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002966 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00018855 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

