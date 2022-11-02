United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.52

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.52 and last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 35222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.73.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 33.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 54.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

