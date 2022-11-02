United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Iowa State Bank’s Largest Position

Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 4.1% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after buying an additional 1,898,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after buying an additional 1,781,756 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 174.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,538,000 after buying an additional 1,121,021 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after buying an additional 1,085,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,671.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 753,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,681,000 after buying an additional 746,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.68. The stock had a trading volume of 17,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,138. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.94.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.