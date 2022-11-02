United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.29. The stock had a trading volume of 109,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,138. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.00. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $146.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

