United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells $161,196.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $161,196.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,810.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $25.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.65. 1,703,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,042. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $259.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
