United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells $161,196.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $161,196.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,810.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $25.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.65. 1,703,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,042. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $259.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTHR. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

