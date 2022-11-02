USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,288 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 3.78% of USANA Health Sciences worth $52,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USNA. StockNews.com began coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

USNA stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.38. 695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,948. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.78. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

In other news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 5,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $352,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

