V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of V.F. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 784,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,638,000 after acquiring an additional 15,704 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of V.F. by 5.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 447,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after acquiring an additional 24,091 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 8.8% during the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 35,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 235.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

V.F. Stock Up 1.3 %

V.F. Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $78.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 185.19%.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

