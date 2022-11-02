VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the energy company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

VAALCO Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect VAALCO Energy to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The energy company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.17). VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 51.52%. The company had revenue of $110.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.09 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGY. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2,032.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,121,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,232 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 281.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 394,570 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in VAALCO Energy during the second quarter worth $1,031,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 30.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,542 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 144,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in VAALCO Energy during the first quarter worth $944,000. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.