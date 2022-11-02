Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.65-$14.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.27 billion-$4.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.22 billion.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on VMI. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Valmont Industries from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $305.50.
Valmont Industries Price Performance
Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $321.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $203.30 and a 12 month high of $321.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valmont Industries
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 15,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.
About Valmont Industries
Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.
Further Reading
