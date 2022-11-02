VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:SUBD) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:SUBD – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This is a boost from VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF Stock Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.