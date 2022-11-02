Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Souders Financial Advisors’ 10th Largest Position

Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 2.1% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 425,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,632,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,925,000 after buying an additional 315,772 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.75. 52,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,927. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.17.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

