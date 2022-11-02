Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7,468.5% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 139,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,019,000 after buying an additional 137,346 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

VV stock traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $174.46. 4,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,204. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.64 and a 200-day moving average of $180.78. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

