Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.0% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned 0.12% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $48,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 136,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,400,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 32,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 340.1% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.16. The stock had a trading volume of 120,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,721,118. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.52 and its 200-day moving average is $92.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.