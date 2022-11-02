Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.95. 88,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,721,118. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.52 and its 200 day moving average is $92.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.