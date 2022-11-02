Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Trellis Advisors LLC

Trellis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,186. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.71. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.