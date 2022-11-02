Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Reduced by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $351.24. The stock had a trading volume of 32,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,131,441. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.26.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.