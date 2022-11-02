Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Reduced by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $351.24. The stock had a trading volume of 32,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,131,441. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

