Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,153 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.77. The company had a trading volume of 60,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,476. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.68. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $55.07.

