Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.78. 109,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,639,476. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average of $49.68. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $55.07.

