Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Reduced by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 17.7% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $177,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 29,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.65. 103,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,181. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.15. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

