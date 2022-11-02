Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 581.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,134,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after acquiring an additional 967,924 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,765,000 after acquiring an additional 71,537 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 139,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT opened at $84.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.98 and a 200-day moving average of $88.04. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

