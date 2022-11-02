Velas Price Tops $0.0388 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Velas has a market capitalization of $91.93 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Velas has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0388 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00088212 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00065729 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001754 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00014340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00024477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000288 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006893 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,370,598,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,370,598,762 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.