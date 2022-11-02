Venus BUSD Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $48.02 Million (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $58.49 million and approximately $48.02 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,464.38 or 0.31561263 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012315 BTC.

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02171005 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $42,204,097.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

