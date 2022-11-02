Venus BUSD (vBUSD) One Day Volume Hits $43.86 Million

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Venus BUSD has a market cap of $58.52 million and $43.86 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,201.15 or 0.30863369 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00012054 BTC.

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02171005 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $42,204,097.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

