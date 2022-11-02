VEON (VEON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 6.87%.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. VEON has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VEON in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in VEON by 1,979.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 5,234,162 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VEON by 167.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,258,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,914 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of VEON by 891.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 704,957 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of VEON by 7.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,678,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 264,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VEON during the first quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

