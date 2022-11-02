Verasity (VRA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.95 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Verasity has a market cap of $41.52 million and approximately $7.95 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004908 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001246 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00018296 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

