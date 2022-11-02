Verge Reaches Market Cap of $51.63 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Verge has a market capitalization of $51.63 million and $440,029.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verge has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,387.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000634 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00022821 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.25 or 0.00295439 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00115317 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.64 or 0.00728835 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.74 or 0.00567526 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00231553 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,513,660,175 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

