Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 47,516 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.8% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after buying an additional 8,570,818 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $855,155,000 after buying an additional 7,008,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $188,233,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.10. 949,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,925,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $160.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

