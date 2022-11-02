Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,276 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.9% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,925,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $158.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.