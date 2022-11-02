Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 29,236 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 190,711 shares.The stock last traded at $13.19 and had previously closed at $13.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Verona Pharma Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $949.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,263,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,711,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 47.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Articles

