Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Major Shareholder Sells $4,149,665.52 in Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Verve Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VERV traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.58. 610,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,864. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.56. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $56.18.
Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on VERV. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.
Verve Therapeutics Company Profile
Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verve Therapeutics (VERV)
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.