Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Major Shareholder Sells $4,149,665.52 in Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERV traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.58. 610,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,864. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.56. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $56.18.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,393,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Verve Therapeutics by 70.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,318,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,915,000 after buying an additional 954,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 73.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,259,000 after buying an additional 915,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,663,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,772,000 after buying an additional 899,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 573.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 775,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,645,000 after acquiring an additional 660,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VERV. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

See Also

