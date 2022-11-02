Viad (NYSE:VVI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
Viad Trading Up 0.0 %
Viad stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16. Viad has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.72.
Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $319.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.28 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. Research analysts forecast that Viad will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viad
About Viad
Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viad (VVI)
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.