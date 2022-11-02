Viad (NYSE:VVI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Viad Trading Up 0.0 %

Viad stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16. Viad has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.72.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $319.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.28 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. Research analysts forecast that Viad will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viad

About Viad

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 347.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

Featured Stories

