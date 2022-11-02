Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Up 4.3%

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFFGet Rating) shares shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.16. 1,380,907 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 732,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Several research firms have issued reports on VFF. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Village Farms International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $193.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.85.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFFGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFF. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Village Farms International by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 17.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

