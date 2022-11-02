Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.193 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Vistra has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vistra to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.
Vistra Stock Performance
VST stock opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. Vistra has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.
Insider Transactions at Vistra
In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 8,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,055.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,055.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 1.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 201,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 431,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 20,571 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vistra from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
