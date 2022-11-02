VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Down 4.6%

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $11.00. 7,008 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 708,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZIO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,285,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,133,416.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Julia S. Gouw sold 7,471 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $93,536.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,183.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,285,877 shares in the company, valued at $150,133,416.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 883,520 shares of company stock worth $9,997,503. Corporate insiders own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

