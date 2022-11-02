Volt Carbon Technologies (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.10. Volt Carbon Technologies shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 451,699 shares traded.
Volt Carbon Technologies Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.
About Volt Carbon Technologies
Volt Carbon Technologies Inc operates as a junior resource company in Canada. It operates through two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds mineral rights in various molybdenum properties in British Columbia and a graphite property in Quebec. It also focuses on the scientific study and technology applications for air classifier and battery development.
