Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.

Vornado Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years. Vornado Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 441.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VNO stock opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.49.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $453.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.43 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on VNO shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

