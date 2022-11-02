Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $203.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.98. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.48% and a negative return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 135,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $820,280.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,907,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,680,460.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 633,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,413 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 11.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 79.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 8,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

Featured Stories

