Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.
Voyager Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $203.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.98. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $10.60.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.48% and a negative return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 11.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 79.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 8,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.
About Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.