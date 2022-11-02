Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGRGet Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.15% and a negative net margin of 193.48%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. On average, analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a market cap of $203.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 348,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $2,129,802.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,043,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,984,194.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 633,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,413. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 1,735.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 827,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 782,850 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 291.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 616,814 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 241.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 80,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

