VRES (VRS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.08 Billion

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last seven days, VRES has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. VRES has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and approximately $167,260.00 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VRES token can now be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00006041 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,397.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019560 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00039684 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00042803 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00022565 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00251200 BTC.

About VRES

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.38977699 USD and is up 7.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $689.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

